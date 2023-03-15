Both candidates have appeared before me in numerous cases. Both are good, experienced attorneys, but Attorney Palmer-Fisher would make the better judge. The argument that she has done fewer jury trials is a red herring because Attorney Palmer-Fisher has done many more court trials than her opponent, a much more difficult type of trial. Even though we have marvelous jurors in Vernon County, it is easier to sway a jury than to persuade a judge based on the law and legal argument. Good legal writing and analytical skills also are critical requirements for a judge, and her talents are superior.