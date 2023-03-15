The race for Vernon County Circuit Court Judge is a critical election. A judge makes life-altering decisions in people’s lives, having the authority not only to send people to prison but also to issue search warrants for highly personal records.
Both candidates have appeared before me in numerous cases. Both are good, experienced attorneys, but Attorney Palmer-Fisher would make the better judge. The argument that she has done fewer jury trials is a red herring because Attorney Palmer-Fisher has done many more court trials than her opponent, a much more difficult type of trial. Even though we have marvelous jurors in Vernon County, it is easier to sway a jury than to persuade a judge based on the law and legal argument. Good legal writing and analytical skills also are critical requirements for a judge, and her talents are superior.
My endorsement of Angela Palmer-Fisher for Vernon County Judge is based not on gender but on ability -- she has the right temperament, legal skill, judgment and experience to serve Vernon County exceedingly well.
Darcy J. Rood, Vernon County Circuit Court Judge