Letter to the editor: Elect Brad Pfaff to Congress

Derrek Van Orden claims he starred in the 2012 movie, "Act of Valor." Check out the cast to find the claim is exaggerated. Maybe he thinks this prepares him for a role in government in which he has no experience.

Act of valor? How much valor does it take to verbally and viciously traumatize a 17-year-old student working in a public library?

How much valor does it take to carry a loaded gun to the airport and pretend that you forgot it? Come on, folks, this is either a sign that he is not a responsible gun owner or it's a duplicitous excuse for attention.

Is it a valorous act to go to Washington and participate in an insurrection that stormed the Capitol to overturn a Constitutional and legitimate Congressional proceeding? Many people died from this traitorous exercise. Uniformed police were injured and some eventually died from this explosive situation. What happened to his oath to protect the Constitution against foreign or domestic enemies?

And, is it valorous or cowardice that he will NOT debate Brad Pfaff? No excuse. It's time to elect Brad Pfaff to Congress and send a real farmer/public servant to do our nation's and districts business. Pfaff will not need two years on the job training.

Karen Dahl, Viroqua