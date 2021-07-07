Letter to the editor: Estate tax covers all estates

According to reports and political ads, some politicians and would-be pols are using sleight of hand to benefit the very wealthy by falsely using our family farmers as a touchstone.

The 2020 exemption for all estate taxes is $11,180,000 according to the USDA-Economic Research Service. According to a USDA forecast in 2020, only 0.16% of an estimated 31,394 farm estates created nationwide might have had an estate tax liability. USDA also explains that a special-use valuation provision fairly allows farm real estate to be valued at “farm-use” value rather than at its generally higher “fair-market value.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on May 6, 2021 the average size of a family farm in Wisconsin is 221 acres. While there are variables like livestock and machinery and buildings, just considering Wisconsin farmland one would have to inherit over 2,600 acres of top Wisconsin farmland at current average value of $4246 an acre to be almost subject to the estate tax.

I repeat, that the estate tax covers all estates over $11,180,000, not just family farms.

Greg Koelker, Stoddard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0