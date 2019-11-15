Last Thursday, the Driftless Writing Center held an event at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve to honor area residents who survived the floods of August and September 2018 and mark the progress of its Stories from the Flood Project. On behalf of the Driftless Writing Center board, I want to thank everyone who made the event a great success. It was truly a community effort — like flood cleanup but more fun and less smelly.
Thanks to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve for opening their space to the more than 100 people who attended. Thanks to the area businesses that provided food and beverages — Borgen’s Café, Driftless Provisions, Hillsboro Beer, Viroqua Baking Company, and Wisco Pop! Thanks to Tim Hundt for producing a video that documented the devastation and speakers Brad Steinmetz and Caroline Gottschalk-Druschke who lent context to our oral history project and area flooding. Thanks to members of local municipalities who participated in Q&A and are working on next steps. Thanks to the staff from Sen. Baldwin’s and Rep. Kind’s offices who came to listen. Thanks to WCCU and the Wisconsin Humanities Council for supporting the event.
Most of all, thanks to everyone who shared their stories from last year’s disaster. We at the Driftless Writing Center have been inspired and humbled by your expressions of faith, gratitude, and strength.
We hope everyone who has a story about last year’s flooding will share it with us. To do so, please contact DWC at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com.
Tamara Dean, Viola
