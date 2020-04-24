Letter to the editor: Folks are stepping up during pandemic

With COVID-19 having reached the 96th District, I am overwhelmed by the people who are stepping up and reaching out. I see the brave essential workers who go to work every day despite all the risks to provide for those in need, the wonderful rural schools that so quickly adapted to e-Learning and meal deliveries making sure no student falls behind or goes hungry, and local churches and food pantries that have found creative ways to adjust so they can continue to serve their communities. All the hardworking farmers who forge on despite all the uncertainties, ever-optimistic in preparing for the spring planting season, everyone who has called to check in on friends and neighbors, run errands, prepared meals… and all of you who are just staying home. Every one of you provides an invaluable service by helping to flatten the curve. I see this community I know and love going above and beyond in countless ways and I am incredibly proud.
We all must continue to be vigilant and maintain social distancing to keep everyone safe. Use solid sources like our county health departments and local governments to stay current on information.
Check in on people. Remember especially those who are shut-in or at risk. I had planned to be knocking on doors these coming months but that is not possible. For now, I will concentrate on sharing local resources and looking at how our district can survive and recover from this unprecedented event.
Take care of each other.
Josefine Jaynes, Readstown
Josefine Jaynes is a candidate for Wisconsin State Assembly.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!