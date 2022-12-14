Letter to the editor: Former Assembly candidate grateful for votes

Former Assembly candidate grateful for votes

Congratulations to Rep. Loren Oldenburg upon his reelection to the Wisconsin State Assembly. I am grateful for each of the 10,467 votes I received in this election and for every dollar donated to my campaign. I am actively running again for this seat in 2024 and hope to visit with each of you soon!

As a nurse, my campaign was about healthcare reform which is an issue which affects everyone—left, right, and in between. We must press our legislators to work toward controlling healthcare costs for medications, tests, procedures, premiums, and deductibles. They must increase regulations upon private health insurance companies to prevent them from obstructing our ability to get what our licensed medical providers order.

I actively encourage each of you to reach out to Rep. Oldenburg (888-534-0096), State Sen. Brad Pfaff (608-266-5490), Gov. Tony Evers (800-362-9472), Congressman Derrick Van Orden (contact@vanordenforcongress.com), and Sens. Tammy Baldwin (608-264-5338) and Ron Johnson (202-224-5323) to let them know you also support healthcare reform. After all, the squeaky wheel gets the grease!

Jayne M. Swiggum,

Gays Mills