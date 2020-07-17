Letter to the editor: Free speech is in a culture war

Free speech is in a culture war. How encouraging then this week to see two important instances of pushback against the cancel culture.
First, the Linguistic Society of America’s letter to Professor Steven Pinker of the Harvard Department of Psychology reaffirming free speech and intellectual freedom, in effect quickly rejecting an open letter sent a few days prior, signed by fellow linguists, requesting Pinker’s “removal” from the Society’s list of academic fellows and list of media experts because, in their opinion, some of Pinker’s prior tweets were “at odds” with their views on race and gender. Fellow academics immediately sprung to Pinker’s defense showing how this cancel culture letter was nothing but mischaracterization with factual flaws.
Second, “A Letter on Justice and Open Debate” was published online (to be published in Harper’s magazine later) signed by numerous writers, professors, and activists (many notable names) condemning the rise of censoriousness we see growing out of the racial and social justice movement at this time in our country. As the letter states “…it is now all too common to hear calls for swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought.” The letter renews the call for the free exchange of information and ideas because “the way to defeat bad ideas is by exposure, argument, and persuasion, not by trying to silence or wish them away.”
We can only make progress in this world with free speech, logical analysis, and empirical testing of our ideas. Not dogmatism and mob rule.
Kevin Connelly, Westby
