I have had couple of instances where I was helping a friend and we needed to work with District Attorney Tim Gaskell. We found him to be very professional, fair, and resolved the issues quickly.

I think he will make a good judge for Vernon County. His years of experience with the law are so important. I feel he will make great effort to move current issues before the court along as quickly as possible. Be sure to vote April 4. Every vote is so important.