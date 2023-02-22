Having seen Tim in action in the courtroom and personally witnessing his compassion and understanding with victims going through difficult times in their lives while at the same time following the law, goes beyond expectation. Tim’s 32 years of experience with just about every type of situation is invaluable and a must in the courtroom. His integrity, impeccable character, knowledge of the law and organizational skills are the basis for my recommendation. I know Tim cares deeply about our community and our families and yet he is able to put his feelings aside while in the courtroom, knows and abides by the law, something essential in a judge. When comparing resumes, Tim outperforms his opponent by far. Tim is the best candidate for Vernon County Judge.