Upon learning today (Dec. 1) of the death of President George H.W. Bush, a lot of pleasant memories have come to mind. I had the honor of serving as the Vernon County chairman for George H.W. Bush the first time he ran for president in 1980. I was living in Coon Valley at the time. The stories about what a kind and gentle man he was are true. I first met him in La Crosse, and I believe it was around December of 1979. He had just given a short speech outlining why he was running for president, and I asked him if I could take his picture. He said, "Just a minute, I'll have one of my aids take a picture of the both of us, you never know, someday lightening might strike, and then you'll have a nice picture!" I met him again at several campaign rallies in 1980.
After Ronald Reagan became the nominee, I was appointed Vernon County co-chairman of the Reagan/Bush Campaign Committee. In October of 1980, I was sent to Milwaukee where vice presidential nominee Bush was the headliner at a banquet. Before the meal, there was a private reception for donors of $2,000 to get there picture taken with Bush and an autograph. I didn't attend because I didn't have $2,000 and I already had my picture for free. I had a sheet of George Bush for President stationary along from the campaign, so I slipped that to Janet Schipper from Viroqua who was sitting beside Bush at the head table. Mr. Bush wrote me a message on the stationary and waved at me. That didn't cost me anything either, so I always felt I had a very good evening.
I shook hands with President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush at the American Legion National Convention in 2001 in San Antonio, Texas. I told President Bush that I also shook his dad's hand, and he said, "then you shook a darn good hand!".
The last time I heard from President George H.W. Bush was in April of 2017. I had sent him a letter in February telling him how much I enjoyed seeing him and Barbara on TV at the Super Bowl in February. I really didn't expect a response, but was pleasantly surprised when he did.
Frank Mathison, La Crosse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.