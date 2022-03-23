 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: George Wilbur for Vernon County Board

George will make a great county board member for many reasons.

He has been a part of the Town of Whitestown board for many years and is the current chair. As a town chair he understands the importance of local control while balancing the responsibilities of county government.

His experience as a lawyer, his involvement with the Vernon Electric Co-op and Vernon Economic Development have given him an excellent and varied background and a vast network that will allow him to be highly effective.

In all my dealings with George he has always been willing to step up and do the right thing.

Al Buss, clerk, Town of Kickapoo

