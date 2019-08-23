It's time for President Trump to start acting like the stable genius he says he is. We are at a crucial point in the history of this beautiful planet we have taken for grated for too long.
The climate heating is much worse than we have been led to believe. The facts are that once the global temperature rise from excess carbon in the air exceeds 425 parts per million, tipping points will be crossed that will produce a domino effect that will trigger mass extinctions and catastrophic disruption to life as we know it in a matter of decades. This is not a hoax.
We need global action and leaders that will draw us together. President Trump has precisely the wrong attitude for this critical time. His arrogance and bullying in almost everything he does is a strategy that divides us when we need to unite in a global effort to confront the crisis that is coming. Ignoring the facts is not an option.
Kent Gallaway, Readstown
