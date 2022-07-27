 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Global warming must be addressed

So the weather has been nice by you. It will get worse. We need to decide what is important for the future of this country. If the climate goes to the extreme there goes your food production not to mention biodiversity. When our pollinators and oceans deteriorate our wealth means nothing.

Ralph Nader had a guest with an idea for funding a green new deal. Calling on the Fed to nationalize the oil companies and get serious about global warming. Check it out at https://www.ralphnaderradiohour.com/what-if-the-fed-bought-out-the-oil-industry/

Kent Gallaway, Readstown

