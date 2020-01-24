Letter to the editor: Glyphosate disrupts the gut microbiome

The next Monsanto Roundup (weed killer) cancer trial was scheduled to begin this month in St. Louis, Mo. But Monsanto’s parent company, Bayer, has managed to get the case pulled from the docket, so now we will have to wait.
Former Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant has been ordered to take the stand, against his will. However, our tax-payer supported U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice were involved with the delay.
Last year three juries awarded a total of four plaintiffs more than $2 billion in damages (but the trial judges in each case have reduced the awards significantly) because they found that exposure to Monsanto’s herbicides cause non-Hodgkin lymphoma and that the company covered up the risks and failed to warn consumers. Given the outcomes of these cancer trials, the EPA’s determination to protect Monsanto/Bayer profits to the detriment of human and ecosystem health defies any reasonable explanation. Shares in Bayer hit a 52-week high and were up close to 3 percent two weeks ago after this news. Investors have been pushing the company to find a way to avoid future trials and to settle the litigation.
These decisions are happening against the backdrop of new research that scientifically demonstrates how and that glyphosate and Roundup do disrupt the human gut microbiome which Monsanto failed to report when applying to the FDA for approval to market and promote these chemicals: https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19261-glyphosate-and-roundup-proven-to-disrupt-gut-microbiome-by-inhibiting-shikimate-pathway
Mary Christenson, Readstown