Letter to the editor: Grocer ad highlights Viroqua farm

Enclosed you will find a grocery ad for Lunds & Byerlys, our neighborhood grocer. In looking at our weekly ad, I discovered "eat local, Harmony Valley Farm, Viroqua, Wisconsin."

I was pleasantly surprised, as several generations of my family were born and lived in Viroqua, but when I mention the name Viroqua to my neighbors, very few people are aware of that beautiful area and great community. They are aware of it now.