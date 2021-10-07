 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Grocer ad highlights Viroqua farm

  • 0

Enclosed you will find a grocery ad for Lunds & Byerlys, our neighborhood grocer. In looking at our weekly ad, I discovered "eat local, Harmony Valley Farm, Viroqua, Wisconsin."

I was pleasantly surprised, as several generations of my family were born and lived in Viroqua, but when I mention the name Viroqua to my neighbors, very few people are aware of that beautiful area and great community. They are aware of it now.

Congratulations to Harmony Valley Farm!

Donna Fuller, White Bear Lake, Minnesota

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News