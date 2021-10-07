Letter to the editor: Grocer ad highlights Viroqua farm

Enclosed you will find a grocery ad for Lunds & Byerlys, our neighborhood grocer. In looking at our weekly ad, I discovered "eat local, Harmony Valley Farm, Viroqua, Wisconsin."
I was pleasantly surprised, as several generations of my family were born and lived in Viroqua, but when I mention the name Viroqua to my neighbors, very few people are aware of that beautiful area and great community. They are aware of it now.
Congratulations to Harmony Valley Farm!
Donna Fuller, White Bear Lake, Minnesota