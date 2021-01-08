Letter to the editor: Gun owners should oppose county board resolution

Since last April, one Vernon County Board Supervisor has been attempting to pass a resolution calling for Vernon County to be a “Second Amendment Preservation” county. Similar resolutions are being pushed through the Republican county parties by the NRA and the gun lobby around the country. This resolution pretends to speak for all Vernon County residents, opposing any and all "common sense" gun safety laws in Vernon County. No matter that I and everyone else that I know actually support these laws. No matter that Vernon County residents showed up in the overwhelming majority to oppose this very resolution at a July committee meeting. No matter that Wisconsinites and Americans - including a majority of gun-owners - overwhelmingly support common sense gun laws. No matter that this is not about the Second Amendment, nor is it about guns or about constitutional rights being violated. This is clearly a "dog whistle" to motivate gun activists and incite division.