Letter to the editor: History Alive grateful for participation in Westby's Syttende Mai

The History Alive Project Board is grateful to the following for their help to make its part in the 2021 Westby Syttende Mai celebration a comeback success.

The Norwegian cultural speakers, Sue Pruessing (Walworth, Wisconsin), and Dana Kelley and Gary Swain (Madison, Wisconsin) for sharing their “Solje Norwegian Jewelry Saga” and the DVD “Kaskeland” Norwegian immigrant story.

The Westby VFW for the facility use.

Hosts, Cyndi and Scott Leckey of the Westby House Bed and Breakfast Inn for opening their doors to our audience.

Ken Manning for documenting our two cultural programs on video.

All attendees who came to our presentations.

Westby Syttende Mai for your welcoming History Alive to co-host this year.

Dave Amundson, president, History Alive Project Board

