This president has from day one defied the Constitution and criminal statutes. He is a man of low character. To continue down his road will further erode the integrity and credibility of the country. Impeachment proceedings are long overdue and shouldn't be confined to the current issues with the Ukraine but at least 12 other issues that he has inflicted on this country outlined in the website www.impeachmentproject.org. Justice delayed is justice denied.
Kent Gallaway, Readstown
