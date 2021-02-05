Letter to the editor: It’s time to unite

First of all, I support our police department because they are a valuable and respected organization in our county, and I am a registered Democrat. Republicans would have us believe that all Dems are anti-police, which makes absolutely no sense, since many Dems support “socialist” organizations like police departments. This worrisome belief became clear just before the 2020 election, when the Trump supporters organized for a parade in south Viroqua. The person organizing the vehicles was a member of our police department. I was disheartened at the time, but it made sense given the lies that have been propagated by some Republicans.

When I think about that parade and the participation of our policepersons, I wonder how they feel about the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. People in that crowd, supporting Trump, injured and even killed one member of the Capitol police. The reason they were there was to protest a legal election, won by Biden, and to get it overthrown so Trump could remain in office. They wanted to kill Vice President Pence because he didn’t throw out the electoral votes.