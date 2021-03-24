Letter to the editor: Jesus didn't say to hate

I’m usually skeptical when someone who’s not a Christian explains to someone who is what Christian behavior ought to be. It’s like a conscientious objector telling a soldier what he or she should have done in battle. There’s a level of irony that drains the critic’s moral authority. However, as a Catholic who takes my faith seriously, I think I’m entitled to voice my concerns about the behavior of some Christians.

Christ’s second most important command, after loving God, is to love your neighbor. Jesus didn’t say “Love thy neighbor unless he’s a Mexican," or “unless she’s Black." In the parable of the Good Samaritan, Jesus shows that our neighbor may be a person from a group we don’t like, and that we are still responsible to do that person good.

Jesus also said “All that take the sword shall perish by the sword," not “Arm yourselves to the teeth so you can threaten anyone you disagree with." Not exactly “Love thy neighbor."

When confronted with sin, on his own authority, he did say “Sin no more." He didn’t say “Run off and do it again," but when others were pointing fingers (and throwing rocks) he said “He who is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone." Remember, too, the line about not noticing the beam of wood in your own eye.