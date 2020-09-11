Letter to the editor: Joe Biden is a patriot

Retired Army Gen. Paul Eaton posted a video on, Sept. 3, detailing Trump’s disparaging remarks denigrating U.S. service members buried in a French cemetery during World War I as “losers.” Trump referred to U.S. Marines killed at Belleau Wood during World War I as “suckers.”
Gen. Eaton said, “I’m pretty unhappy with you, Mr. Trump. So I’m going to keep this short for your famous short attention span. You have shown disrespect to the military on countless occasions. I am stunned that anybody in the United States military would consider you anything but a ‘loser’ or a ‘sucker.’ You’re no patriot. … So, Mr. Trump, come Nov. 3, we’re all voting for a real patriot — Joe Biden. And everybody who hears this, please take notice and please vote. Vote Democratic. Our country’s honor depends on it.”
99% of U.S. citizens enjoy freedoms secured by the 1% who wear our country’s uniform. Trump’s many degrading insensitive remarks about those in uniform and their families proves his unfitness to be commander in chief. Our military personnel, their families left behind, and all American citizens deserve a president who values their selfless service and sacrifice. That person, says Gen. Eaton, is Joe Biden. I agree!
Lee D. Van Landuyt, Hillsboro
