Letter to the editor: Josefine Jaynes has can-do attitude

From the day Josefine Jaynes first told me she was going to run for State Assembly, I knew that she would not be deterred by any obstacle, no matter how challenging. Her can-do attitude is obvious as she works with local senior citizens, volunteers at the food pantry, and navigates a campaign turned upside down by this pandemic. Like most of us raised in the country, when Josefine sees a problem, she doesn’t waste time complaining; she gets to work.
Her opponent, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying a vacation on our dime. Wisconsin lost 800+ dairy farms last year alone. Unemployment is double where it was a year ago. Almost half a million Wisconsinites have lost their employer provided healthcare during the pandemic. 1,500+ (and counting) of our friends and neighbors have died because of the virus.
Yet Oldenburg and his GOP buddies haven’t taken legislative action since April. Unless you count spending taxpayer dollars to fight the governor’s public health orders at a time when Wisconsin is breaking COVID case and death records almost daily.
Wisconsin has a lot of work to do. Josefine will work to get control of this virus, protect our rural hospitals, and lower prescription drug costs. She’s committed to funding our rural schools and expanding rural broadband. She will support our small businesses and working families. Josefine Jaynes won’t make excuses; she’ll get to work. Vote for Josefine - she’ll get the job done.
Wayde Lawler, Viola
