Letter to the editor: Josefine Jaynes has maturity

Josefine Jaynes, at 18, is an exceptionally talented candidate. As a political science professor for 37 years in Boston’s public university I encountered a couple of thousand 18-year-olds. Based on her videos, platform, and public interviews, for smarts, maturity, knowledge of issues, I’d place Josefine in the top 5. As her opponent has argued, going to college right out of high school is often not the best path or way to make a contribution. If I lived in District 96, I’d vote for her.
My father was a conservative Republican who grew up in tiny Audubon, Iowa, and worked in Chicago and then Rockford. He who loved President Reagan. But he never voted a straight ticket. A Democrat with imagination and originality could get his vote. I’m sure he would have voted for Joesefine for her courage, her imagination, her desire to restore rural Wisconsin, and her opposition to negative campaigning.
Jack Spence, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!