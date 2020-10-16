Letter to the editor: Josephine Jaynes for 96th Assembly

Our Republican-held legislature in Madison hasn't passed a bill since April. Their most active efforts this year were to block our governor from responding appropriately to a health emergency, and they continue to do so today. I'm not paying them to ignore science and play games with my health. Science is not a disputable topic. People need to stop getting their news from influence marketers. Loren Oldenburg and his friends in Madison should stop playing games so our representatives can get to work to protect our health.
I will be supporting Josephine Jaynes for Assembly. She will bring hard work, common sense, compassion, honesty, and integrity back to Madison.
Tanja Birke, Viroqua
