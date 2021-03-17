Letter to the editor: Kudos to the Vernon County Health Department

Over the past weeks, the Vernon County Health Department has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to people at a station in Viroqua at the Viroqua Church of Christ. As one of the people who received both doses of the vaccine there, I want to tell everyone about the experience.

When I went for my first dose, I did not know what to expect. When I got there, I was pleasantly surprised. The entire station was set up very professionally. There were a series of tables that every person followed. The workers there made sure that everyone went to the right place and they were very “people centered.”

The workers were very professional. They did care about the people and were extremely helpful to the people who came to get the shot and were somewhat apprehensive. Just watching them made things easier.

What I am saying is that the Vernon County Health Department did everything right. For this situation which will save an untold number of lives, the VCHD is to be commended and thanked for their professionalism and their caring for the people of the county.

Irving P. Leif, Ph.D.,

Viroqua

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0