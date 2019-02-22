I fell on the ice near my home a few weeks ago and I called urgent care, as my wrist hurt and began to swell. The registered nurse took my call and suggested resting my arm and using ice.
The next day my wrist still ached and remained swollen, so I visited urgent care where the same nurse looked at my wrist and assigned me to an exam room on that busy Sunday morning. I had indeed fractured my left wrist. We were allowed to look at the X-ray. I saw the E.M.T. and then my R.N. reappeared to fit me with a splint and set up my orthopedic referral.
While this nurse was recently completing nursing studies, he had been my bike mechanic. As a retired R.N. I was heartened to find this new nurse (graduated three years ago) performing with technical skill and empathy. Nursing is a demanding profession, and transitioning into it at midlife is not an easy feat. Kudos!
Amy Crofts, Viroqua
