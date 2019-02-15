Sometimes we take for granted the people who continuously contribute to our community.
Angie Lawrence has been a tireless advocate for our public school system and for our students, serving for the last 12 years on the Viroqua School Board. She has demonstrated her dedication and abilities by preparing for and learning about every aspect of education, from curriculum to extracurricular programs. This breadth of experience and understanding makes her an extremely valuable representative on the school board. Beyond serving as an exemplary board member, Angie has devoted endless hours of personal time working to advocate for our youth and our community. This was demonstrated by her role in spearheading the drive that resulted in an update to the district athletic facilities.
For over 20 years we have had the good fortune to have known Angie as a friend and neighbor. During that time, we have witnessed Angie’s positive and energetic approach to public service. Few others have done more for the common good of our community, and with such unselfish motivation.
Show your appreciation of a great community contributor. Join us in voting for Angie Lawrence for Viroqua School Board on Feb. 19.
Darlene and Paul Buhr, Viroqua
