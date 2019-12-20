Letter to the editor: Learn how political influence is playing out

Editorials in the past two weeks have raised questions and issues that concern many of us, and which leaves me with my own question: What am I going to do to respond over the next year? We hear that our political process has been weakened by gerrymandering and complications in our election process and false advertising.
When the Nov. 22 letter by Pat O’Boyle wondered “who are the Republicans working for?” I felt the need to write and encourage people to watch "Dark Money" (available on Netflix and at our local library) to learn how negative political influence is actually playing out on a state-by-state level. And it is not by one or the other political party as we think of them. We need to understand how this shadow element of ALEC and other think tanks work to develop false and emotional narratives that hook all of us into debate designed to divide well-intentioned people. Witness in this documentary what happened in Montana and Wisconsin during the last election cycle. Witness the way honest journalism is being attacked. See the reactions of real people as they wake up to the bullying tactics used on their neighbors.
I no longer will focus only on a national election. I see the need to dig in here at home in our county to discover the values and goals that can bring us together. The political influence on the state judicial officials, the smearing of state legislators (including Republicans who don't "sign on" to the plan), messing with elections/registrations, and other things lay the ground work for advancing ruthless and immoral people into their federal positions where they dismantle our laws. This film can educate ourselves and educate others.
Mary Christenson, Readstown