Letter to the editor: Let's prepare to meet challenges ahead

I read an interesting story about a guy named Joe. This sums it up as to why we are in desperate straights.

Joe started the day early having set his alarm clock (made in Japan) for 6 a.m. While his coffeepot (made in China) was perking, he shaved with his electric razor (made in Hong Kong). He put on a dress shirt (made in Sri Lanka), designer jeans (made in Singapore) and tennis shoes (made in Korea). After cooking his breakfast in his new electric skillet (made in India) he sat down with his calculator (made in Mexico) to see how much he could spend today. After setting his watch (made in Taiwan) to the radio (made in India) he got in his car (made in Germany) filled it with gas (from Saudi Arabia) and continued his search for a good paying job.

At the end of yet another discouraging and fruitless day checking his computer (made in Malaysia), Joe decided to relax for a while. He put on his sandals (made in Brazil), poured himself a glass of wine (made in France) and turned on his TV (made in Indonesia), and then wondered why he can't find a good paying job.

Now ask yourself how any politician, Republican or Democrat, is going to be able to change this situation before the walls cave in. And ask yourself if they even care. Their policies got us here. Before this country collapses we must prepare locally to connect communities in our part of the country in a mutual aid and commerce arrangement that will benefit those who will be living in some of the most trying times we have faced. As we start the new year, let's resolve to organize and prepare to meet the challenges ahead.

Toby Grotz, Viroqua