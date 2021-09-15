Letter to the editor: Let's reduce flooding runoff

Let’s reduce flooding runoff

After a destructive tornado and a 100-year flood that damaged crops and a bridge on a tributary of the Kickapoo River, Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s visit was most welcome. She characterized as “penny-wise and pound-foolish” FEMA’s policy to rebuild a structure only as it was prior to being damaged. She wants legislation that implements soil-health practices that reduce runoff, allowing farmers to be paid for ecological work that sequesters carbon in the soil, a practice essential to mitigate temperatures and flooding.

While Earth is experiencing severe weather events that threaten the extinction of species and civilizations, our region holds the possibility of mitigating climate catastrophe by replacing commodity crops and industrial food factories with regenerative, restorative agricultural practices. Instead of tax-dollars going to factory farms that pollute air, soil and water, money should go to agricultural and ranching practices that protect wetlands and support local family farmers being driven out-of-business by too-cheap food. Let’s pay farmers and ranchers who perform ecological services that mitigate the on-going extinction crisis.