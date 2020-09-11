Letter to the editor: Lions club appreciates community's support

A big thank-you to all who joined the Lions Club for LionBurgers at the fairground Wednesday, Sept. 2. And thank you for your patience waiting in line. You have all helped tremendously in allowing our club to continue to serve our community.
Yes, we are serving burgers and fries each Wednesday in September. We have made adjustments in our process for serving which, we believe, will greatly reduce wait time. Please join us again on Sept. 16, 23 and 30.
And thank you to Steve Sidie for his assistance in getting some folks to donate money to allow us to provide a free meal to police officers in our area.
Wayne Sherry, president, Viroqua Lion Club
