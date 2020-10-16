Letter to the editor: Loren Oldenburg is a leader who helps

Being elected to serve as a local elected official is a big job. Whether you serve on a town, village, or county board the decisions you make have a direct impact on those who live in the area you represent. It is crucial we have someone representing us in the Wisconsin State Assembly who understands the complexities of the jobs of people who serve in local government. I am supporting the re-election of Loren Oldenburg because I have worked with him and know how much he cares about the success of the 96th Assembly District.
During his first legislative session Rep. Oldenburg was able to assist the town of Forest. The town of Forest is on the eastern side of Vernon County, and we needed assistance with the Department of Revenue. I contacted Loren, and he was happy to help work as a liaison between the town of Forest and the Department of Revenue.
After working with the town for a while, Loren scheduled a meeting for us at his office in the Capitol. When we had the meeting at the Capitol Loren was able to get members from our town board, and representatives from the Department of Revenue to attend. This meeting was immensely helpful and ended up answering the questions our town had for the Department of Revenue.
I know that Loren would be willing to help our town, or anyone from the 96th district. I am supporting him because having a leader who is willing to do whatever he can to help is important.
Mark Davison, chairman of the board, town of Forest, Vernon County
