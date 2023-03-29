On March 22, the La Crosse Area League of Women Voters held a well-attended forum featuring the two candidates for Vernon County circuit court judge. We thank the Westby community for welcoming this event, as it was a wonderful example of how our democracy should work.

The Westby Area Performing Arts Center provided a terrific venue, and the Westby School District representatives were helpful and gracious. The candidates were cordial, the audience was respectful and submitted thoughtful questions, and the format allowed voters to meet each candidate and learn about their views on judicial issues.

With the April 4 nonpartisan spring election just days away, we encourage Vernon County voters to view the recording of this candidate forum on our website lwvlacrosse.org/2023CandidateForums. Decide what issues are important to you, and which candidate deserves your vote for a six-year term. For more information, you can also visit our online Court System Resource page.

As a nonpartisan organization, the League does not support or oppose any political party or candidate. Our goal is to increase the informed and active participation of citizens in government. Kudos to the Westby community for demonstrating democracy at its best.

Leslie Wegener, League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area