Letter to the editor: Magazine article draws folks to Westby for Bertha Johnson's rommegrot

Heidi took the time to write an article about our mom, Bertha Johnson. Our Wisconsin printed it and shared our Rommegrot Queen with their readers in their April/May edition. And the Syttende Mai Committee helped advertise this fundraiser. Bertha has made this special recipe to share with festival attendees for almost 30 years now. Many people don’t realize that this is a fundraiser, with all proceeds going to the Syttende Mai Committee.

Because of the article many new people tried rommegrot for the first time! Most of them got to listen to Bertha tell them how to top their cup. Whether you like it with brown sugar and cinnamon like she does, or add white sugar, many laughs were shared and rommegrot enjoyed. One woman came up with a copy of the article and said she just had to try it! A young couple from Arcadia said similar. After they enjoyed their cups; they took a gallon home to share. Before they left, they posed for a photo with our Rommegrot Queen.