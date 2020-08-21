Letter to the editor: Mandatory masking is justified

We should all applaud not only the governor, also the Vernon Health Department for giving us guidelines that should be in place for the entire country. They are trying to protect us, i.e. they are doing their job. Instead we are floundering from an extended COVID-19 epidemic.
The well informed are quite aware that the virus is small enough to pass through a cloth mask. The purpose of the cloth mask is to prevent the virus and all the other possible things that come out of the nose and mouth from traveling across a room and hovering in the air for many minutes. Who wants to inhale after someone without a mask has just laughed, talked, coughed and so on. I don’t want to breathe what others have just spewed out in this time of a respiratory pandemic. Not wearing a mask not only promotes the disease, as individuals it is irresponsible behavior towards our fellow citizens.
It was disappointing to read that Vernon County has too few sick people to justify masking. One sick person is too many. If you catch the disease or I do, for us it is 100%. I am not willing to gamble. I will wear my mask. I hope everyone else does too.
I would be interested in reading the study that determined that the disease is not dangerous enough to justify masking. This country has had and continues to have millions infected and thousands have died to not do everything we can to slow and stop this pandemic.
Carson La Belle, Viroqua
