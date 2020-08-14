Letter to the editor: Mandatory masking isn't justified

The governor's masking order and the Vernon Health Department's masking campaign are both unpopular with many, including myself.
The well-educated about COVID-19 know that the virus is so small that it goes right through the cloth masks. The other masks work better, but if too many people use them, there will not be enough for the medical workers. There is still a mask shortage. Mandatory masking doesn't make sense for these reasons alone.
Vernon County has too few people sick from the epidemic to justify mandatory masking. A low population county with few COVID-19 cases should not be treated like a crowded city with many cases of the disease.
The disease is not dangerous enough to justify mandatory masking. The percent of complete recovery from the disease is very high.
Our big problem with masking in Vernon County is with so many people's health being compromised by wearing masks too much. This is especially true for workers who are required to wear face coverings for hours. It is disappointing that our governor and county health department don't understand this.
Rosalie Fish, Westby
