Letter to the editor: Masked meaning

The mask emerged in mid-March to presumably prevent spread of a Chinese-originated virus. For a few who refuse to don the communist attire, the mask symbolizes allegiance to the upcoming one-world dictator and placement of trust in the medical devils analogous to the German Nazi swastika or in stark contrast to the Jewish Kippah.
I find it disturbing shopping at retailers who post arrows creating mazes for Pavlov’s dogs or labyrinths for research rats. One mask-wearing man had a cart full of only alcohol. As a seamstress, I wanted to offer a cigarette slot alteration but worried my conversation may upset him.
Many trust the mask similar to a vaccine and fear those of us who don’t participate. The same over-educated authorities promote cut, poison, burn, and drugs as a means of promoting “cures.” I don’t understand how inhaling an exhaust pipe could aid health and have yet to understand the threat my fabric bags pose a grocer.
Years ago a few worried the Social Security number represented the Mark of the Beast (warned in Daniel and Revelation). The microchip implant required to buy and sell in a cashless society may arrive in our lifetime.
If you believe our Creator made man in the image of God, concealing our humanity by succumbing to mindless manipulated robots is quite offensive to Him. Has anyone prayed for healing or accepted the reality of sickness in a fallen world? Prepare for a sifting – not Black against white but freedom versus bondage.
Elizabeth C. Swift, Coon Valley
