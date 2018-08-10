Democrats have lost the last three elections to Gov. Walker by raising big money and spending a lot of it on TV ads and other traditional campaign tools. As unpopular as Walker is among many voters currently, the Democratic ticket needs to do things differently this time in order to win. Republicans will always have more money. Democrats need to start campaigning differently.
You won’t see many TV ads for candidate Mike McCabe because he rejects big donations. He limits individual donations to $200 and total donations to $1,000 per person. He has built a statewide grassroots network of 3,000 enthusiastic volunteers. The only way common people’s candidates can win again is by changing the system. We need to elect Mike McCabe governor: his number-one goal is to create an open, honest and transparent political system. He calls big campaign donations “legal bribes” because they almost always come with strings attached. Without these bribes, imagine what kind of government we can have.
Gov. Walker’s Achilles heel is the issue of campaign contributions. This is McCabe’s greatest strength. Among the Democratic primary candidates, McCabe is the one who can call Walker to the carpet on this issue because McCabe doesn’t accept big money. By campaigning on eliminating “legal bribes” from our system, McCabe will attract voters of all political stripes and, once in office, have the support to work to make clean government a reality.
Please vote for Mike McCabe for governor on Aug. 14.
Patricia Olson, West Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.