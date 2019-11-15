More hypocrisy! The Republicans who passed the Lame Duck bills at the end of 2018 limiting the powers of the new governor and attorney general – who just happened to be Democrats – now say Brad Pfaff is too partisan to be the Secretary of Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection (DATCP). In a party line vote of 14-19, the State Senate voted not to confirm Brad Pfaff after a 9-0 vote affirming Pfaff’s nomination in the Senate Ag Committee earlier this year. This is the first time, maybe ever, that a Cabinet appointee has not been approved.
The effort to oust Pfaff was led by Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald. This is the same Fitzgerald who has promised to avoid a vote on gun legislation that is supported by 80% of Wisconsinites. So how is this legislator further demonstrating his commitment to representing Wisconsinites? He is throwing a tantrum over comments made by Pfaff criticizing Republicans for not supporting $100,000 for mental health services for struggling farmers in the state budget. Fitzgerald told Pfaff his comments were “beneath your position.” Actually, it’s pretty obvious who is really behaving beneath his position.
Among those who reversed their original backing of Pfaff was 17th District Sen. Howard Marklein. “I have been very disappointed in Mr. Pfaff’s politicization of DATCP”, said Marklein. This from a man who also voted for the Lame Duck bills – really, Sen. Marklein? When will this Legislature begin making the interests of Wisconsinites their priority?
Lee D. Van Landuyt, Hillsboro
