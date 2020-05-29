Letter to the editor: Our days are numbered

Approximately 250 years ago, a handful of European immigrants tired of bondage to Britain. The authors of the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution believed in restriction of liberties following due process of law.
For example, pretend the county sheriff’s department receives an anonymous tip you grow marijuana, market, and distribute this illegal product from your home. Can the police barge in unannounced? No. The local judge first signs a search warrant if presented with sufficient evidence. If arrested (liberties restricted), you have a right to remain silent, to hire representation of counsel, and often a jury trial.
After a felony conviction, only then can the governing authorities seize your property (a car used in criminal activity or cash received in drug sales), place you in jail or prison attire (face mask), separate you from society (6-feet social distancing); limit your ability to work, buy, sell, travel, use cash, attend church fellowship, or drink at a bar (probation or parole restrictions); dictate rule-laden visitor instructions (view nursing home patients through a glass pane); or place you on electronic monitoring or house arrest (quarantine or Safer-at-Home Orders).
This Memorial Day, I thought of the thousands of God-fearing, liberty-loving patriots who fought and died so intelligent Americans could own private property, manage businesses, nurture families, and freely travel. Biological, economic, computer, education, mental, and spiritual warfare require each of us to make crucial decisions today.
Beth Swift, Coon Valley
