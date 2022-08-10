Letter to the editor: Political ad not appropriate for front page

Political ad not appropriate for front page

I was surprised and dismayed to see a political advertisement placed directly below the masthead of the 8-3-22 issue of the Vernon County Times. I was disgusted by not only by the placement of the political ad, but the fact that this ad looked just like a news article, consisting of mostly text and one small photo.

Whereas I understand your need to sell ads to keep your newspaper afloat, this choice reeks of biased journalism and political favoritism: to sell an ad and place it where, historically, the most important headline of the week is printed. Please: keep this paper apolitical and unbiased. News on the front page, please. Local news.

Sue C. Hulsether, Viroqua