Letter to the editor: Politicians should not choose their voters

Once the 2020 Census is complete, the process of redrawing maps for congressional, statewide, and local districts will take place. These maps have a 10-year impact. They are important because fair maps are the foundation of fair representation.
Some states have impartial methods for drawing new maps. Wisconsin is not one of those states. Our maps will be created by politicians who run for office in districts they create behind closed doors, without public input. Our Wisconsin legislature has refused to bring forward two proposed Fair Maps bills to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission, even though Fair Maps has strong bipartisan support.
A recent Marquette Law School poll found that 72% of Wisconsinites want Fair Maps, including 63% of Republicans and 76% of Independents.
Voters should choose their politicians. Politicians should not choose their voters.
In the upcoming election, you could change this by voting for candidates who support Fair Maps.
Dorothy Thompson, Richland Center, Wis.
