Letter to the editor: Proposed Vernon County Board resolution is divisive

The Vernon County Board is considering a resolution declaring Vernon County to be a Second Amendment Preservation County, which states the board’s opposition to any regulation of firearms and ammunition and explicitly opposes background checks and red flag laws. This proposed resolution not only puts the Vernon County Board in opposition to our Constitution, it is also a complete waste of time, energy and taxpayer resources given that the Second Amendment is already well protected by our Constitution and in numerous Supreme Court rulings.
This proposed resolution is only a divisive statement of belief by a few members of the board. We don’t need more division; we need more cooperation.
Please let your Vernon County Board know that you are opposed to this.
Charlie Knower, Viroqua