Justice is a core value of most civil societies and religions. Justice is enforced by laws administered by judges. Judges are to be impartial and to strive properly interpret the meaning, significance, and implications of the law.

Judge Janet Protasiewicz supports women’s rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive choice. She will review Wisconsin’s legislative maps for gerrymandered districts unfairly favoring Republicans. She wants voting to be easier for everyone not a series of hurdles for voters to navigate. She would review the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s rulings that eliminated absentee ballot dropboxes and rule changes involving absentee voting. She believes that 2020 election was fair, and properly conducted.

Judge Daniel Kelly is a conservative. He was paid $120,000 by the Wisconsin State Republican Party and the Republican National Committee as an attorney to work on election issues in 2020. He provided legal counsel to the Wisconsin GOP as part of its scheme to overturn the 2020 Election. Former Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said in a deposition that he and Kelly discussed at length the fake elector scheme Wisconsin to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Kelly stated the “2020 election was stolen” and traveled around Wisconsin with Michael Gableman on an “election integrity tour” finding no voter fraud. He opposes women’s bodily autonomy and wants all abortions banned.

Voters will decide if old white men will control women’s bodies, elections, and more or elect a Judge who will advocate for all women. “Elections have consequences.” Vote On April 4th.

Lee D. Van Landuyt, Hillsboro