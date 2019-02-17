Seeing the State of the Union address was just more of the same from this man we have for a president.
The ignorance and arrogance of Trump was on display. This man has no concept of the past, present or future and his complete disregard for reality and the facts are dangerous to this country and the world.
To have the U.S. pull out of the INF nuclear arms treaty negotiated by President Reagan and Gorbachev is a dangerous step backward into another era of nuclear escalation.
If there is a problem with noncompliance the answer is to negotiate not terminate.
His followers believe what they want to believe and this is a dangerous situation for us all. To declare everything one disagrees with as false news and to discredit journalism is an authoritarian strategy that despots use to rally support.
Don't be fooled by this tactic. We are wasting precious time. Trump must go.
Kent Gallaway, Readstown
