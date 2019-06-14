In March, the U.S. House passed H.R.1, a sweeping overhaul proposal to get big money out of our politics by overturning Citizens United, which was one of many decisions by the Supreme Court giving corporations the rights of citizens and allowing dark money to dominate our politics and elections.
This proposal would also allow ease of voting early and online and end partisan gerrymandering.
Also, draining the swamp could become a reality with this bill by enacting tougher new ethics on our leaders and rules on lobbyists and close the revolving door between government and industry.
Now it's the Senate's turn and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not allow the Senate to vote on it. Call Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson at (202) 224-5323 and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky at (502) 582-6304 and ask them to advocate for S949.
Kent Gallaway, Readstown
