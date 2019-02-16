Have you heard Of CPR? Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), explained by the American Heart Association as, “An emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate, CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.” Suicide prevention has the same type of life-saving training, it’s called QPR.
QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer, the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life. Learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.
Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) trainings can be found frequently in Iowa County, Madison and UW-Platteville. The free trainings last 1.5 hours. Research shows a person is going to turn to friends, family members or a co-worker and talk about their problems before they reach out to a hotline or professional in the area. In southwestern Wisconsin, resources are limited, it is even more important for our community at large to be trained in QPR.
You have an understanding of the specific struggles specific to our community and need to encourage your family, friends and co-workers to talk to someone they trust like a family doctor, spiritual leader, or counselor.
It is easy to say, “It’s not that bad, I have been through worse!." This shuts down communication and send the person deeper into hopelessness. Find a QPR training on www.suicide-iowacountywi.org under “QPR Registration” or “Learn More” (Local QPR Trainings) and encourage others in your community to go with you.
Susan Springer Judd, Suicide Prevention Coalition, Ridgeway
