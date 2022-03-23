Letter to the editor: Re-elect Alycann Whalen Taylor to the Vernon County Board

I am writing in support of Alycann Whalen Taylor who is running for reelection to the Vernon County Board of Supervisors in District 13. Alycann has been a valuable asset to the county board by bringing her professional expertise to the Personnel, Tourism/Promotion & Economic Development and Administration Committees.

Alycann also has a long history of serving the community through her work, entrepreneurship and community involvement. Alycann has served as a key part of the management team at the highly successful Viroqua Food Co-op. She and her husband own Bluedog Cycle, a cornerstone of our downtown business community. She and her husband have been the driving force behind Vernon Trails that has organized, fundraised for and built trail systems throughout Vernon County that have greatly enhanced outdoor recreation for the whole region. Bluedog Cycle also runs the extremely popular Camp Bluedog that is teaching a new generation the joys of cycling as well as an appreciation of the outdoors and our community.