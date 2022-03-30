Letter to the editor: Re-elect Angie Lawrence, Marina Abt to Viroqua School Board

The past few years have been a difficult time, especially for anyone in the education and health fields. I have a grandchild in the Viroqua Public school system, I have taught in the local Waldorf school system and am now a certified public school substitute teacher.

I am impressed at how the Viroqua Public School board has navigated through these very difficult Covid years. The buildings are spotless, the staff very competent, learning has continued with numerous academic choices and graduates doing well at their next level, whatever their individual choices may be. Activities such as FFA, band, chorus and sports are strong and available to all students.

It would be a shame to lose current experienced and successful leadership over such issues as wearing masks. The staff has followed CDC guidelines and always has the best interests of all students as the number one priority.

Keep competent, experienced and dedicated leadership on our school board.

Vote to re-elect Angie Lawrence and Marina Abt to the Viroqua School Board.

Jim Bassett, Viroqua

