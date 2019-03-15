When our family moved to Vernon County almost 30 years ago, we heard two things about the area, the schools were excellent and the people friendly. To our delight, both proved to be true. Three of our children graduated from the Viroqua Public Schools, Joe is a successful farmer, Angela is a doctor in LA and Emily has a degree in architecture. They all benefited from the excellent education, especially in math and science, that they received here in Viroqua.
Good schools and dedicated teachers don’t happen by accident. It takes a lot of planning and attention on the part of the administration and the school board. Angie Lawrence is dedicated to keeping the Viroqua Schools strong. She has done an outstanding job focusing on the importance of the science and math curriculum but much remains to be done. Please vote on April 2 to re-elect Angie to the school board.
Also, if you have not filled out the survey you received in the mail from the Viroqua Area Schools, please do so. They are looking for community input on how to proceed with a future referendum and they want to know how you feel and what you think is important. Here is your chance, help them out by letting let them know what you would support.
Veronica and Joe Kleiber, Viroqua
